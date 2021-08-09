PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Around 18 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh to get Rs 32,500 crore

Lucknow: The Central and the state government are striving hard to transform the lives of farmers and making them self-reliant and prosperous.

Working with full zeal for achieving the target of doubling farmers' income, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 4,720 crore to 2.36 crore farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on August 9.

Rs 2000 will be given to each farmer for the months of August, September, October and November. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Central government, around 18 lakh farmers have been given Rs 32,500 crore. Those farmers are also included in this who have received the funds for one time and also those who have received it for 8 times in a row. Notably, the 9th installment of the scheme will be released on Monday.

Similarly, more than 2 crore farmers are associated with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and a compensation of Rs 2,208 crore has been given to more than 25.60 lakh farmers under this scheme.

CM Yogi has always been working for the welfare of farmers in the state, unlike the other previous governments. For the first time in the state, more than 433.86 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been procured by the government and more than Rs 78,000 crore has been paid to 78,23,357 farmers.



So far, a crop loan of Rs 3,58,000 crores has been distributed to the farmers. The government has also waived a loan amounting to Rs 36,000 crore of 86 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Record payment of Rs 6,80,708 crore to farmers

Farmers’ welfare has been the top most priority of the State Government which had hardly been done in any government before. During the four and a half hyear tenure, CM Yogi has given more amount to the farmers than the annual budget of the state through various schemes.

In the history of the State, no other government has given even half of the annual budget to the farmers since independence. Record payment of Rs.6 ,80,708 crore has been made to the farmers by the state government under various heads. If the steps taken by the government in the interest of farmers and the amount given under various heads are added, then this amount can reach upto 10 lakh crores.

Payment of more than 1,41,000 crores to sugarcane farmers

The Yogi government has transformed the sugarcane sector in Uttar Pradesh with its commitment to pay every penny of the sugarcane farmers. Over 45.74 lakh sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh have been paid a record cane price payment of more than Rs 1,40,000 crore between 2017-2021 which indicates the pro-farmer stance of the government.

Adityanath government and the state now ranks first in sugar production in the country. Under which new sugar mills were started in Pipraich-Munderwa. The capacity of the closed Ramala Sugar Mill was increased and was made operational.

The closed sugar mills of Sambhal and Saharanpur are also operating now. Apart from this, the capacity of 11 private mills was also increased. Venus, Daya and Wave sugar mills were made operational again after being closed for about 8 years. Ethanol plants were set up in Sathianv and Najibabad cooperative mills.