Kumbh

PM Modi to visit Kumbh at Prayagraj on Sunday

PM Modi will later address the gathering.  

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ongoing Kumbh at Prayagraj on Sunday, an official statement said on Saturday.

At the Kumbh, he will participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

The Prime Minister will distribute the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to `Safai karmacharis` (sanitation employees), `swachhagrahis`, police personnel and `naviks` (boatmen). "There will also be the digital announcement of Swachh Seva Samman Benefits package," said the statement issued by Prime Minister`s Office. 

PM Modi will later address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will take a bath at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and also interact with sanitation employees.

"Cleanliness and Swacch Bharat initiatives were given unprecedented focus in Kumbh organized at Prayagraj this year. The Prime Minister by presenting the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhar awards will honour those who have played a vital role in ensuring a Swachh Kumbh," the statement added. 

