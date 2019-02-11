हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi serves 3 billionth meal to underprivileged children in Vrindavan

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Vrindavan and unveiled the plaque to mark the serving of 3rd billionth meal by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir.

He then served meal to underprivileged school children and had lunch with them at the special programme organised by the NGO. The Prime Minister also addressed a gathering on the occasion.

PM Modi had earlier praised the efforts of the NGO towards eradicating hunger from the country and tweeted, "I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme- to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary."

Funded by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes.

The foundation has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and PM Modi served food to children near the facility.

Notably, this was the Prime Minister's 'first visit to the Chadrodaya Mandir campus'.

The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini.

 

