PM Narendra Modi to serve 3 billionth meal to children in Vrindavan on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday visit Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh where he will unveil the plaque to mark the serving of 3rd billionth meal by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir.

The Prime Minister will then serve the 3rd billionth meal to underprivileged children from schools. He will also address a gathering on the occasion. The occasion is to commemorate the serving of 3 billion meals by the foundation.

Akshaya Patra serves as an implementing partner of Mid-Day Meal Scheme. In its 19-year journey, Akshaya Patra foundation has served mid-day meals to 1.76 million children in twelve states covering 14,702 schools. In 2016, Akshaya Patra commemorated the serving of 2 billion cumulative meals in the presence of the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

The Foundation works closely with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and state governments to serve quality, hygienic, and nutritious food to millions of children.

Mid-Day Meal Scheme is considered to be the largest of its kind programme in the world. The program aims to boost enrolment, attendance, and retention in schools and to improve the health profile of children in the age group of 6-14 years.

PM mentioned about Akshaya Patra Foundation on October 24, 2018, during the launch of ‘Self4Society’ App in New Delhi. He said, "Akshaya Patra is a social start-up, which has turned into a movement that provides food to school children."