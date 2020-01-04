Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Muzaffarnagar, meets victims of violence during anti-CAA protests

Muzaffarnagar: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar and met the families of those killed during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. According to reports, the Congress leader visited the residence of cleric Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini and some of those who were injured during the anti-CAA violence here.

Hussaini was allegedly beaten up brutally by the police during the crackdown against anti-CAA protests.

She was accompanied by Imran Masood, the party leader from Saharanpur. "I met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police, students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, some of them were released and some are still in custody," she told reporters.

"I will stand with you in this hour of distress," she said.

Priyanka will later meet the families of anti-CAA victims in Meerut and those injured in the police firing.

In a bid to keep the Citizenship Act issue raging, Priyanka has reportedly sent New Year greeting cards with the preamble of the Constitution printed on it to noted citizens in Uttar Pradesh. The greetings are signed by Priyanka, in-charge of UP. "Nav Varsh ki Shubhkamnayen (Happy new year)," it reads.

The letters, sent to poets, writers, social workers, Congress activists, have the preamble of the Constitution printed on it in Hindi. UP Congress unit is distributing the letters to citizens, a source said. Notably, Congress leaders read the preamble of the Constitution during a protest against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Rajghat last month.

Priyanka, in her capacity, has been meeting the victims of violence during anti-CAA protests in different parts of UP. On Saturday, Priyanka met a Muslim cleric who was allegedly beaten up by police in connection with a protest in UP`s Muzzafarnagar.

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow during Priyanka`s visit to the state capital last week, with the Congress leader accusing a cop of manhandling her, holding her by the throat. She took a scooter ride to evade police, that was barring her movement, to meet kin of former IPS officer IPS Darapuri who were jailed for protesting against the CAA.

According to a source, UP Congress is planning to hold rallies in various districts against Citizenship Amendment Act this month and will be addressed by Priyanka.