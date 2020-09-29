Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath government over declining law and order in UP; demands strict action in Hathras gangrape case

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the declining law and order situation in the state and sought strict action in the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Expressing her grief over the tragic death of the Hathras gangrape victim in Delhi hospital, the Congress leader sought answers from the UP government. She also demanded stringent action against those who attacked, gang-raped, tortured and murdered the 20-year-old woman in Hathras village.

हाथरस में हैवानियत झेलने वाली दलित बच्ची ने सफदरजंग अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। दो हफ्ते तक वह अस्पतालों में जिंदगी और मौत से जूझती रही। हाथरस, शाहजहांपुर और गोरखपुर में एक के बाद एक रेप की घटनाओं ने राज्य को हिला दिया है। ..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

...यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हद से ज्यादा बिगड़ चुकी है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का नाम-ओ-निशान नहीं है।अपराधी खुले आम अपराध कर रहे हैं। इस बच्ची के क़ातिलों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। @myogiadityanath उप्र की महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति आप जवाबदेह हैं। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

The reactions from Priyank came shortly after the woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was gang-raped and tortured by four men in her village in Hathras district nearly two weeks ago, died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

The woman, who belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, had been in an extremely critical state with multiple fractures and her tongue was cut. The woman was attacked on September 14 at her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

The woman was first admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to the ICU of Safdarjung hospital after her condition worsened.

The accused, who belonged to the upper caste, tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning. The woman's family has alleged that UP Police did nothing to help them and took no action against the attackers.