हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hathras gangrape

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath government over declining law and order in UP; demands strict action in Hathras gangrape case

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the declining law and order situation in the state and sought strict action in the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath government over declining law and order in UP; demands strict action in Hathras gangrape case

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the declining law and order situation in the state and sought strict action in the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Expressing her grief over the tragic death of the Hathras gangrape victim in Delhi hospital, the Congress leader sought answers from the UP government. She also demanded stringent action against those who attacked, gang-raped, tortured and murdered the 20-year-old woman in Hathras village.

 

 

 

The reactions from Priyank came shortly after the woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was gang-raped and tortured by four men in her village in Hathras district nearly two weeks ago, died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

The woman, who belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, had been in an extremely critical state with multiple fractures and her tongue was cut. The woman was attacked on September 14 at her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

Live TV

The woman was first admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to the ICU of Safdarjung hospital after her condition worsened. 

The accused, who belonged to the upper caste, tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning. The woman's family has alleged that UP Police did nothing to help them and took no action against the attackers.

Tags:
Hathras gangrapePriyanka GandhiYogi AdityanathUttar Prdesh
Next
Story

Allahabad HC refuses to allow Durga Puja functions in Prayagraj district
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M29S

Badi Bahas: Why politics on the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh?