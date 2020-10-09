हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Retired army man thrashed over property dispute in Ayodhya, video goes viral

A retired army man was badly thrashed by some unidentified persons over a property dispute in the holy town of Ayodhya.

AYODHYA: A retired army man was badly thrashed by some unidentified persons over a property dispute in the holy town of Ayodhya.

According to initial reports, a group of men, armed with sticks and iron rods, barged into the retired Army personnel's home and thrashed him badly in connection with an old property dispute.

The women members of the family were also manhandled and beaten up by the goons.

A video of the shameful and shocking incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The assailants have not been identified as yet and there has been no arrest so far in connection with the case.

More details are awaited.

