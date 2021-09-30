SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets deceased Kanpur businessman's family, seeks judicial probe

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav met the family of Manish Gupta, the Kanpur businessman who was allegedly beaten to death by Gorakhpur police, and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

The former Chief Minister also demanded that the case be transferred from Gorakhpur where senior district officials were caught on video urging the deceased`s family not to pursue the matter in court. He asked the state government to give a compensation of Rs 2 crore to the family and also a government job. Akhilesh announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of the Samajwadi Party to the family.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior police officials to ensure dismissal of guilty police personnel after inquiry. Six policemen have been suspended and booked for murder following the incident in Gorakhpur.

On Tuesday night, CM Adityanath talked to the victim's wife, Meenakshi Gupta and extended his condolences while the state government announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance for the family. The chief minister also directed that the tainted police personnel should not be given field postings.

The case realtes to the death of Manish Gupta who with his two friends had gone to Gorakhpur to meet another friend. Manish and his two friends were sleeping in their hotel on Monday night when some policemen barged into their room and demanded identity proof.

When Manish objected to being woken up so late in the night, the police beat him up. He was later taken to the BRD Medical College where he died. The post-mortem report of Manish Gupta, has confirmed that he suffered injuries on the head, face and other parts of the body which led to his death.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against six policemen and a hunt has been launched to nab them, senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

The policemen booked for murder include J N Singh, Sub-Inspector Vijay Yadav and Phalmandi police post in-charge Akshay Mishra, Gorakhpur DM Vijay Kiran Anand said.

(With inputs from agencies)