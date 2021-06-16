SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demands probe in Ayodhya land deal scam, says 'trust members must quit'

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe in the alleged scam for Ram Temple land. Yadav called for the resignation of the trust members who are accused in the scam till the probe is completed.

The SP leader said, "People from all over the country have donated, the allegations should be investigated."

Further, he criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led for not giving proper compensation to the Ayodhya farmers for taking up their land for Ayodhya airport. "In Ayodhya, a land worth Rs 2 crores is bought for Rs 18 crores, but the administration is not giving land compensation to Ayodhya farmers at circle rate," he said.

Talking about BJP's allegations that his party is creating obstacles in the construction of Ram temple, Akhilesh Yadav said that no one can stop the construction of Ram temple, it is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court. "No one will stop the construction of the temple," he assured.

Meanwhile, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has refuted the allegation of fraud by Opposition parties in purchasing land worth at an inflated price for the Ram temple premises. He also termed the charges as "misleading and motivated by political hatred".

According to general secretary of the trust some political leaders are misleading people. "It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred," he said.

