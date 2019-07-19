SP MP Azam Khan's name put on UP govt's 'anti-land mafia' portal

Rampur: Samajwadi MP and former minister Azam Khan's name has been put in the Uttar Pradesh government's list of 'land mafias' after which action is likely to be taken against him.

According to reports, Khan's name was put on the 'anti-land mafia' portal by the Rampur district administration late on Thursday.

It may be recalled that at least 13 FIRs had been lodged against Khan, who is a prominent Muslim face of the party, on land-grabbing charges.

Besides Khan, the name of Alay Hasan Khan, a former circle officer in Rampur, has also been put on the same list.

Both, Azam Khan and Alay Hasan had accused of forcibly acquiring the land of at least 26 local farmers who had filed an FIR against them.

They have accused Khan and Hasan of acquiring their land for Jauhar University during the Samajwadi regime in the state.

Rampur District Magistrate Aujaneya Kumar Singh was quoted as telling reporters that the two have been named as land mafia.

"As many as 26 farmers had claimed that Azam Khan and his close aide Alay Hasan Khan acquired their land for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University through coercion," the district magistrate said.

Azam Khan, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy hatched by the Rampur District Magistrate to defame him and the prestigious Jauhar University.

"My name was put up on the portal just on the basis of FIRs without conducting any preliminary inquiries. Most of the FIRs were registered within hours and this shows how the law was misused for political vendetta," he said.

"Most of the complainants had already filed their apologies on affidavits before the courts also but now the administrative officials have lured them and fooled them to file an FIR against Azam Khan because he is very affluent and wealthy and they will get the handsome amount from him," he said.

"I have full faith in the judiciary of my country and I will produce each and every evidence supporting my claims before the court. We have got sale deeds registered and payments were made through cheques," Khan added.

Meanwhile, SP MLAs said they will stage a protest demanding the state must withdraw the cases registered against Azam Khan and his family members in Rampur.

SP MLA from Moradabad Dehat constituency, Haji Iqram Qureshi, said, "All the SP MLAs will protest again, this time before the Speaker inside the Assembly on Friday."