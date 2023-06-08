Three-Member SIT To Probe Killing Of Mukhtar Ansari Aide Inside Lucknow Civil Court

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the firing incident inside the Lucknow Civil Court in which a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was killed. Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot inside the court premises after being brought in for a hearing. Later, the police confirmed that the gangster succumbed to his injuries.

"A three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident," read an official statement from CMO.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, "Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment. I've been told that the assailant has been arrested."

Meanwhile, lawyers staged a protest outside Lucknow Civil Court in the wake of the firing incident. "A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," said Agarwal.

"A criminal, identified as Sanjeev Jeeva, was shot today. Two police officials, who were escorting him to the court, also sustained injuries. A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Lucknow, said.

Lucknow District Magistrate, Surya Pal Gangwar informed that the girl, who was injured in the incident, was stable and undergoing treatment.

"Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot dead at Lucknow civil court. The accused was arrested. A girl was also injured in the incident. Her condition is stable and she is receiving treatment. The investigation is underway," said Surya Pal Gangwar.

The gangster was accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt and was being brought to court for a hearing. "DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra.