Two Army jawans allegedly thrashed by restaurant employees over argument, at least 7 held

Baghpat: Two Army jawans were on Sunday allegedly thrashed by restaurant employees after a minor argument took place between them. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Police have arrested over seven people in connection with the case.

Briefing about the case, police said that a case has been registered against the accused. "Two Army jawans were having lunch at a restaurant when they had an argument with a person, then the restaurant staff got involved and a fight broke out. A case has been registered and 7-8 restaurant employees have been arrested," Circle officer Ramanand Kushwaha told news agency ANI.

Police added that further investigation into the case is underway.

Live TV

In another unrelated incident in May in Baghpat, a woman was allegedly shot at for resisting molestation attempt in Baghpat district. Police said that the woman has identified the accused who is named in many previous FIRs. An FIR was filed in the incident and the women underwent medical examination.