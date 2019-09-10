close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Greater Noida

Two criminals injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

A number of cases have been registered against both the criminals for murder, robbery, and others in various police stations of Greater Noida.

Two criminals injured in police encounter in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two criminals from Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Greater Noida were injured during a police encounter here on Tuesday. Both of them have been identified as Sukhmeet and Yogesh are residents of Dadri and are currently in hospital undergoing treatment, said Rajvijay Singh, SP Rural, Greater Noida.

"Earlier in the morning, Yogesh escaped from the police custody while he was taken for testimony charged with the killing of two men in Dadri. The case was registered on September 3 in Surajpur Police Station, where police found two dead bodies," he said. 

The SHO of that area was informed about the incident and police from both Dadri and Surajpur launched a search operation for Yogesh. Within few hours of the search, police tried to stop a WagonR near Metro Depo, Greater Noida but it did not stop and rushed with speed and later collided with a divider, said Singh.

When police reached near the car, the criminals started firing and the police fired back following which both the men got injured. Out of the two, one was Yogesh who had earlier escaped from the custody. 

During the inquiry, both accepted the crime and also revealed that more people were involved in the murder. 

A number of cases have been registered against both the criminals for murder, robbery, and others in various police stations of Greater Noida.

Police are further investigating the case.

Tags:
Greater NoidacrimeUttar Pradesh policeDadri
Next
Story

UP pollution control board imposes Rs 18 crore fine on Moradabad Municipal Corporation

Must Watch

PT16M44S

Government of India considering Baldev Kumar's asylum request