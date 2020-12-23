हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IFFCO

Two senior IFFCO officials killed after gas leakage in its Phulpur plant

At least two persons have died in a gas leakage at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phoolpur.

Two senior IFFCO officials killed after gas leakage in its Phulpur plant

PRAYAGRAJ: At least two persons have died in a gas leakage at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phoolpur, Prayagraj.

The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday night. Two senior IFFCO officials - VP Singh and  Abhay Nandan - died following the ammonia gas leakage in one of the units of the plant.

The affected unit of the plant has been closed. 

 

 

As many as 15 IFFCO officials have been affected by the ammonia gas leak and they have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

According to initial reports, the gas leak occurred in the fertiliser production unit of the plant. Senior officials have rushed to the plant and the cause of the gas leak is being ascertained. 

The gas leakage has stopped now, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami. He added that the situation is under control now.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.

The Chief Minister has ordered the state government officials to investigate the cause of the incident.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IFFCOGas leakageIndian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative LimitedPhoolpur
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about farming, says UP minister
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M7S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day