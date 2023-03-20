Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmed's Wife, Sons To Be Named As Gang Members in UP Police Record

NEW DELHI: Continuing its ongoing crackdown against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to name his wife Shaista Parveen and his three sons as members of his crime syndicate registered as Inter-State -227 in police records. According to police sources, Shaista Parveen will be the first woman to be included as a member of this gang in police records. During the Mayawati-led BSP regime, Prayagraj Police had prepared a list of Atiq Ahmed’s gang and named it IS-227.

"Police investigations have revealed their active involvement in criminal activities and that is why such action would be taken against them," the news agency IANS cited UP police officials as saying. This will be the first time when the whole family of a political mafia will be included in the list of an interstate gang, said police sources.

The action comes after the February 24 Dhoomanganj shootout in which three persons, including Umesh Pal, the prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and two of his police gunners, were killed.

Till now, Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, a former MLA, was the only family member to be named as a member of the IS-227 gang. His wife, Shaista Parveen has four cases registered against her including the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24. Pal’s two police security guards were also injured in the attack and died later. Shaista is absconding and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on her arrest.

Atiq`s third son Asad has been named among the shooters who shot Umesh Pal dead. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been declared for all the assailants, including Asad. Atiq’s two elder sons Umar and Ali are already in Lucknow and Naini jails for different crimes. Police said Atiq`s gang operates across the country. "Initially there were around 170 persons in Atiq`s gang. However, the number has now come down to 132 as many have died or become inactive," officials said.

After lawyer Umesh Pal`s murder in Prayagraj on February 24, police came to know that Atiq and his brother Ashraf had recruited some new members in their gang. Instructions have been issued to identify newer gang members, officials said.

UP Police Crackdown On Criminals

In the aftermath of the sensational Umesh Pal murder in Prayagraj, a key accused was shot in an exchange of fire near the Nehru Park area in the Dhoomanganj locality. The accused, identified as Arbaaz, was driving the car used in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a prime witness in several cases, including the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

The police said Arbaaz was injured and succumbed at the hospital. "Accused Arbaaz was shot during the encounter that took place near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj. He was driving the car that was used in the murder (of Umesh Pal) and was fired upon," ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said on Monday.

Prayagraj Police also later conducted a raid on gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party MLA Atiq Ahmed`s residence in the Mahanagar area of Lucknow and seized two luxury cars from the Universal Apartments. The police conducted the raid after receiving an input that some shooters had taken shelter in that apartment. However, they had left the place before the raid, police sources said.

Umesh Pal and one of his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj`s Dhoomanganj area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh Pal and his gunners.

'Mitti Mein Mila Denge': CM Yogi Warns Criminals, Mafias

The incident came days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Samajwadi Party in the Assembly on February 25, saying that his government would destroy the mafia.

Describing the Prayagraj incident as sad, CM Yogi said "The government has taken cognisance of it and the results of our policy of zero tolerance for the crime would be there for everyone to see very soon. No one should have any doubts about it."

"Is it not true that the accused against whom the FIR has been lodged, was made an MP by Samajwadi Party? You raise and nurture all the criminals, garland them and then blame others when a crime takes place. By doing this, you are just making a spectacle of yourself," the CM added, in an attack on SP members.

(With Agency Inputs)