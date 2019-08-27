close

Shahjahanpur

UP: 16 dead, 5 critical after truck turns turtle on 2 tempos in Shahjahanpur

Top police officers and authorities reached the spot immediately after the accident.

At 16 persons died and several others injured after a truck turned turtle on two tempos in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Tuesday morning. The condition of the five persons is reportedly in a critical situation. 

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the accident site. Top police officers and authorities have also reached the spot. 

The incident took place in Jamuca Tiraha which falls under the jurisdiction of Rosa Police Station.

Of the 16 deceased, there are 12 men, three children, and one woman.

Images from the accident site show several sacks of goods scattered on the road and a crane lifting the remains of the damaged truck from the accident site.

ShahjahanpurRoad accident
