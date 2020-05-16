UP Board Class 10, 12th result 2020 to be declared in June on upresults.nic.in

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will most likely release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2020 next month. According to sources, the result will be out at the end of June 2020. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website upresults.nic.in.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check your results:

-Log on to the official website-upresults.nic.in.

-Go to upresults.nic.in.

-In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other details.

-Click on submit and result will be displayed.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had informed that the evaluation of answer sheets, which were already conducted before the announcement of lockdown, has begun in various parts of the state. The minister had then stated that around 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted Class 10, 12 exams would be delivered to the teachers for evaluation.

According to a rough estimate by the UP Board, a total of 1.47 lakh teachers have been appointed to complete the assessment of high school and intermediate school students.

A total of 275 evaluation centres have been set for checking answer-sheets of UP Board 2020 result.

This year, around 56 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th and Class 10th for which the exams were held in March in the state. Last year, the Board released the annual examination results in April.