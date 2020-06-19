हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP Board class 12 Result 2020 expected next week; Check upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce Class 12 result 2020 in the next week as the state's Deputy CM,  Dinesh Sinha, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, recently stated that the board is gearing up to release the results. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is responsible for conducting the Board Intermediate Exam and Board High School Exams. 

The students who appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their result 2020 on the UPMSP's official website- upmsp.edu.in. They can also check their results on other official websites- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. 

The students can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To avail of this facility, students will have to go to the message option and type UP12ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. 

Notably, over 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. 

Students should follow the steps given below to check their UP Board Class 12 result 2020.

1. They should first visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

2. Students should click on the link- UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

3. Now key in your roll number and other login credentials

4. Your result with subject wise score will be displayed on the screen

5. Students are advised to download their copy for future reference

The UPMSP, Prayagraj, usually announces the UP Board Result in the month of April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

