UP Board Exams 2022: What's UPMSP doing to stop cheating during class 10, 12 exams?

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP), which is conducting the UP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 from Thursday, has taken several steps to prevent cheating during the exams.

According to the reports, over 51 lakh students are likely to sit for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year.

How will UPMSP prevent cheating during exams?

The UPMSP has set up a dedicated control room that will monitor footage from CCTV cameras installed at various exam centres across the state to curb cheating.

The state-level control room was inaugurated at the Secondary Education Directorate on Wednesday by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. According to the board officials, all the exam centres will be monitored closely with help of staff and a total of 2,97,124 CCTV cameras across the state.

“The feed from these cameras will be monitored at various command centres, including the state level and 75 district level centres,” the UPMSP officials said. "The control room will be an essential tool in ensuring free and fair board exams," the Chief Secretary said after the inauguration.

NSA to be slapped against those caught cheating

The state government has also warned that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against those found using unfair means during the exams. The state government has declared 861 exam centres 'sensitive' and 254 as 'very sensitive', while 7,258 have been declared as general.

UP Board exams 2022 schedule, shifts, timings and other details



As per the schedule, the state board will kick off Class 10 board exams with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will commence with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

The examinations for classes 10 and 12, conducted by the UPMSP, will be held in two shifts. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11:15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exams this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are boys. Similarly, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 this year, of which 10,86,835 are female and 13,24,200 are male students. In all, 51,92,689 students have registered for the UP board exams 2022.

A total of 8,373 exam centres have been made across the state for the exam. Of these 6,398 centres are in rural areas and 1,975 are located in urban areas.

(With Agency Inputs)

