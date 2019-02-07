UP board high school and intermediate exams 2019 begin from today, over 58 lakh students to appear

LUCKNOW: The high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board will begin Thursday amid tight security arrangements put in place by the UP government.

The high school examination which is commencing on February 7 will end on February 28 (14 working days) while the intermediate examination also beginning on February 7 will be completed in 16 working days and end on March 2.

A total of 4.37 crore coded answer sheets have been printed and distributed.

UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastava had on Wednesday asserted that the board is committed to conducting cheating free exams across the state.

“Preparations have been completed for holding copying free examinations. CCTV cameras and voice recorders have been installed at all centres. Voice recording and CCTV footages will be monitored continuously,” Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board, said.

Like last year, the Special Task Force (STF) has been tasked with keeping copying mafia away from the examination centres.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a video conferencing on Saturday, has asked all district magistrates and district inspector of schools to remain vigilant so that copying mafia do not spoil the sanctity of the exams.

In all, a total of 8,354 examination centres have been set up in 75 UP districts. Of these, a significant 1,314 centres have been identified as sensitive while 448 centres have been identified as highly sensitive.

A total of 58,06,922 students are set to appear in high school and intermediate examinations.

Of these 31,95,603 will appear in high school and 26,11,319 will appear in intermediate exams.

The examinee count this year is 9,15,846 less than last year.

Last year, a record 10,44,619 lakh students - nearly 15% of all those who had registered -– had skipped the UP Board exams.