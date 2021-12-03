UP CM Yogi Adityanath transfers scholarship of Rs 458.66cr to over 12.17 lakh students

Lucknow: In a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that under the Akhilesh government, the scholarships of SC/ST children was stopped.

“The previous government used to discriminate before providing scholarships to the children. They stopped providing scholarships particularly to the children belonging to SC/ST community,” asserted the Chief Minister while transferring scholarships of Rs 458.66 crore to as many as 12,17,631 students online.

During the programme, CM Yogi thew light on the anti-Dalit mentality of the Samajwadi Party. “When we came to power in 2017, we came to know that in 2016-17, only the scholarship of SC, ST children was stopped. Our government immediately restored scholarships to the students,” he said.

Attacking the SP Chief, the CM said that the previous governments played with the lives and future of children to satisfy their political interests. “In the last four and a half years, our government has added more than 40 lakh children getting scholarships earlier,” added the CM.

CM Yogi, while interacting with the students of different districts, congratulated them and said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of school-colleges, polytechnics could not start their sessions. Due to the late admission of students, the scholarship is being sent in different instalments. On October 2 also, the state government had sent the instalment of scholarship to about 57 lakh students.

In addition, the Chief Minister directed to complete the admission process in various educational institutions in the state by December 30 and send the scholarship amount to the accounts of eligible students. He said that the students should not face any problem in reimbursement of fees or in purchasing any kind of course material for themselves.

Furthermore, CM Yogi also announced to provide tablets and smartphones to college students. He said that the government is working on an action plan for the distribution of smartphones and tablets to the students in various universities, engineering institutes, polytechnics, ITI, nursing, paramedical and various other courses of undergraduate and postgraduate level.

'Previous govts played with the lives of children'

On the occasion, CM Yogi pointed out that it was discrimination at its worst that the Akhilesh government stopped the scholarship of the children of the ST, SC community.

CM Yogi said that it was a gross example of directly obstructing the public welfare schemes of the government by those elements who played with the lives of children under political conflicts and rivalry.

'Students being provided with opportunities to grow'

CM Yogi said that a large number of children who got themselves trained under Abhyudaya coaching have secured places in various competitive examinations.

“The government is working to provide equal and immense opportunities to the students in the state itself, as a result of which several students who got themselves enrolled for the Abhyudaya coaching have achieved great results in competitive examinations,” the CM said.

'Need to implement Abhyudaya scheme in all 75 districts'

Talking about the Abhyudaya scheme, CM Yogi said that there is a need to take it forward in all 75 districts. “There is a need to connect education with technology to prepare the students for competitive examinations of the state. Abhyudaya scheme must cater to the needs of every child,” concluded the Chief Minister.