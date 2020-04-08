UP declares 104 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots across 15 districts: Check full list

In the wake of a steep rise in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday declared 104 COVID-19 hotspots across 15 districts in the state and decided to completely seal these places till April 30. The districts where these hotspots have been identified are--Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.
The 104 hotspots areas are--22 in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 12 in Lucknow.
The decision has been taken to seal these particular districts as it is here that the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases are emerging. Another reason is that people are not following the lockdown. The move is aimed at checking the further spread of coronavirus in the state.
The hotspot areas are as follows:
1) Lucknow: 12
Vijay Khand, the area around Doctor Nazia's house
Indiranagar area around Kaif Ali Abdi's house
Alina Enclave Khurram Nagar in the vicinity of Dr Tausif Haider's house
The vast area around Yash Thakur's house will be partially sealed
Mosque Alijan, Sadar
Mohammadi Mosque Stables, Charbagh
Phulbag Mosque, Kaiserbagh.
Mohammadia Mosque, Muzammil Nagar Sahadatganj.
Lal Masjid, Alamnagar Talkatora.
Nazarbag Mosque, Kaiserbagh.
Khajoor wali Mosque, Triveni Nagar
Ali Hayat Mosque Faizullaganj Madiav
Rajauli Mosque, Gudamba.
2) Varanasi: 4
Gangapur
Lohta
Madanpura
Bajardiha
3) Ghaziabad: 13
Mosque near Nandagram
Savior Society, Mohan Nagar
Pasonda
Vasundhara Sector 2-B
Oxyhome, Bhopura
Naipura Loni
Masuri
Society of Kosambi
Vaishali Sector 6
KDP Society Rajnagar Extension
B-77-G-5, Shalimar Extension Two
Khatu Shyam Colony Duhai
Shipra Apartment
4) Saharanpur: 4
Mohalla Bakriwala of Saharanpur police station Qutubasher
Dholi Khal
Mahipura in Janakpuri
Dumzheda village of Chilkana police station,
5) Bulandshahr: 3
Bulandshahr Sadar
Secunderabad
Jahangirabad Kotwali
District Magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have advised people to avoid panic buying. They took to social media to inform people in this regard.
According to a government spokesperson, the state will ensure doorstep delivery of all essential commodities for the residents and no one will be allowed to step out of their houses. Any movement in these areas will be restricted and only people of the media, police, health service and movement of some essential goods will continue.
If anyone violates the lockdown, action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The areas that have cases between 6–15 will be considered as hotspots.
As of 8 am on April 8, the cases in these 15 districts are--Agra (64), Lucknow (24), Ghaziabad (23), Noida (58), Kanpur (8), Varanasi (9), Shamli (17), Meerut (35), Barely (6), Bulandshahr (8), Basti (8), Firozabad (7), Saharanpur (14), Maharajganj (6) and Sitapur (8).