UP declares 104 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots across 15 districts: Check full list

In the wake of a steep rise in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday declared 104 COVID-19 hotspots across 15 districts in the state and decided to completely seal these places till April 30. The districts where these hotspots have been identified are--Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

The 104 hotspots areas are--22 in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 12 in Lucknow.

The decision has been taken to seal these particular districts as it is here that the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases are emerging. Another reason is that people are not following the lockdown. The move is aimed at checking the further spread of coronavirus in the state.

The hotspot areas are as follows:

1) Lucknow: 12

Vijay Khand, the area around Doctor Nazia's house

Indiranagar area around Kaif Ali Abdi's house

Alina Enclave Khurram Nagar in the vicinity of Dr Tausif Haider's house

The vast area around Yash Thakur's house will be partially sealed

Mosque Alijan, Sadar

Mohammadi Mosque Stables, Charbagh

Phulbag Mosque, Kaiserbagh.

Mohammadia Mosque, Muzammil Nagar Sahadatganj.

Lal Masjid, Alamnagar Talkatora.

Nazarbag Mosque, Kaiserbagh.

Khajoor wali Mosque, Triveni Nagar

Ali Hayat Mosque Faizullaganj Madiav

Rajauli Mosque, Gudamba.

2) Varanasi: 4

Gangapur

Lohta

Madanpura

Bajardiha

3) Ghaziabad: 13

Mosque near Nandagram

Savior Society, Mohan Nagar

Pasonda

Vasundhara Sector 2-B

Oxyhome, Bhopura

Naipura Loni

Masuri

Society of Kosambi

Vaishali Sector 6

KDP Society Rajnagar Extension

B-77-G-5, Shalimar Extension Two

Khatu Shyam Colony Duhai

Shipra Apartment

4) Saharanpur: 4

Mohalla Bakriwala of Saharanpur police station Qutubasher

Dholi Khal

Mahipura in Janakpuri

Dumzheda village of Chilkana police station,

5) Bulandshahr: 3

Bulandshahr Sadar

Secunderabad

Jahangirabad Kotwali

District Magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have advised people to avoid panic buying. They took to social media to inform people in this regard.

According to a government spokesperson, the state will ensure doorstep delivery of all essential commodities for the residents and no one will be allowed to step out of their houses. Any movement in these areas will be restricted and only people of the media, police, health service and movement of some essential goods will continue.

If anyone violates the lockdown, action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The areas that have cases between 6–15 will be considered as hotspots.

As of 8 am on April 8, the cases in these 15 districts are--Agra (64), Lucknow (24), Ghaziabad (23), Noida (58), Kanpur (8), Varanasi (9), Shamli (17), Meerut (35), Barely (6), Bulandshahr (8), Basti (8), Firozabad (7), Saharanpur (14), Maharajganj (6) and Sitapur (8).