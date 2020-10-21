हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CM Yogi Adityanth

UP govt to extend cash benefits to workers, CM Yogi launches new scheme

The Yogi's government ambitious scheme aims at funding the trips of workers and labourers to religious and historical places under the Vivekananda Historical Tourism and Travel Scheme.

UP govt to extend cash benefits to workers, CM Yogi launches new scheme
File pic: Zee News

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has unveiled several schemes to extend benefits to people. It has also decided to offer financial help to workers to visit religious and historical places.

The Yogi's government ambitious scheme aims at funding the trips of workers and labourers to religious and historical places under the Vivekananda Historical Tourism and Travel Scheme. Under this scheme, the workers will receive a cash amount of Rs 12,000 to visit religious and historical sites.

The government has also come out with a scheme to provide help to children of workers to buy books for their higher education. They will get the financial assistance of Rs 7500 under the Mahadevi Verma book purchase scheme.

The children of workers doing well in sports will also get financial help from the Yogi government. Under this scheme, they will receive an aid Rs 10,000 if selected at district level, Rs 25,000 for state-level, Rs 50,000 for the national level. Those selected for international events will get an incentive amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari gave requisite instructions to district officials and directed that a committee should be constituted under the chairmanship of District Magistrate to implement the state government schemes. Deputy Labour Commissioner and District Sports Officer will also be included in the committee as members. 

CM Yogi AdityanthUP chief secretary RK TiwariYogi government
