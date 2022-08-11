Firozabad: After a video clip of a police constable protesting over the poor quality of food being served to them went viral on social media, a probe has been ordered. In the video, the constable, Manoj Kumar, can be seen crying and staging a demonstration over the ''poor quality of food'' being served to them in the police mess in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He was later whisked away by the police.

Shesh Paul Vaid, former DGP of J&K (2016-2018), shared this video on his Twitter handle and justified the protest by the UP cop over poor food quality.

The state of affairs this Constable is indicating is not only true of UP but many parts of India where working conditions of lower constabulary are very poor. Ration allowance is provided, then why is there such a situation? Mismanagement by police mess is not a political issue.

Why was the constable complaining?

In the video clip, constable Manoj Kumar says, "The food that is being given is the kind which even an animal cannot eat, but it is fed to us. It is a scam by the Senior Superintendent of Police and the DCP. Through these people, police personnel are provided poor quality food."

He also said that bad-quality food was provided despite assurances given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the allowances given to police personnel will be increased by around 30 per cent to ensure a nutritious diet for them.

The mess manager refutes the charge

The police mess manager, however, said that Kumar used to raise unnecessary hue and cry regarding the quality of food. Kumar said, "The Reserve Inspector says that I will be suspended soon. I have told DGP sir regarding the problem several times, but till date no solution has been provided." Senior police officials in the district refused to comment on the video.

The Ferozabad police also responded to the video.

SSP orders probe after video goes viral

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry. The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.