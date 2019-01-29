हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP STF

UP STF nabs three papers-solvers in Muzaffarnagar

Three solvers were arrested outside Gurugram Rai Public School.

UP STF nabs three papers-solvers in Muzaffarnagar
Pic for representational use only

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested three alleged paper-solvers from a Police Constable exam centre here, police said Tuesday.

The three accused -- Manish, Sohanveer and Deepak Rathi -- are believed to be part of a gang, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) STF Brijesh Kumar Singh adding they were arrested on Monday outside Gurugram Rai Public School, the examination centre for UP Police Constable exam here.

He said 13 admission cards, two Aadhaar cards, two Pan cards, three driving licences and Rs 16,800 in cash was seized from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had appeared in a similar examination on Sunday, police said.

A case was registered against the three and they are being interrogated for more details about their gang and its functioning, police said. 

