UPTET

UPTET exam 2021 cancelled due to alleged paper leak, to be held next month

Image for representational use only

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order informed that dozens of suspects were detained by the Special Task Force (STF) in the paper leak case. 

"UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Dozens of suspects were detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the exam again within a month," he said. 

 

 

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi said that the state government will conduct the exam again within a month and the paper leak case will be investigated by the STF.

"UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF," Dwivedi said. 

The UPTET exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm for the primary level and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for the junior level. The test for the primary level was to be held at 2554 centres across UP followed by test for the upper primary level at 1754 centres.

A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in it in the second shift. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
