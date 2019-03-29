Uttar Pradesh: 8 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

New Delhi: At least eight people died and 30 others injured in a bus accident on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday morning.

Visuals: 8 dead and 30 injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/sTxNeNhowI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2019

The accident happened at around 5 am after a bus full of passengers rammed into a truck on the expressway.

The accident spot falls under Greater Noida Rabupura Police Station area.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, some of whom are in a serious condition.

More details awaited