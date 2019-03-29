हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamuna Expressway

Uttar Pradesh: 8 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

The acciden happened after a bus full of passengers rammed into a truck on the expressway.

Uttar Pradesh: 8 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida
ANI photo

New Delhi: At least eight people died and 30 others injured in a bus accident on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday morning.

The accident happened at around 5 am after a bus full of passengers rammed into a truck on the expressway.

The accident spot falls under  Greater Noida Rabupura Police Station area.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, some of whom are in a serious condition.

 

More details awaited

Tags:
Yamuna ExpresswayGreater Noida
Next
Story

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT6M1S

News 50: Watch top news stories of today, March 29th, 2019