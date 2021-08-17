Uttar Pradesh govt crosses 6 crore mark in COVID vaccination, administers over 23.67 lakh doses in last 24-hour

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage eclipsed a major milestone on Tuesday, with the health department administering more than Six crore doses. Uttar Pradesh is the only state to cross the milestone. By administering over 6-crore, Uttar Pradesh showed it is the best state when it comes to inoculation.

Soaring high on vaccination, the state achieved the landmark in the afternoon on August 17. So far, over 5,07,22,629 have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated in the state.

While the State administered over 23.67 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to people in a single day, the second highest so far. Earlier, on August 3, around 29.52 lakh doses were given in UP which is a record.

Uttar Pradesh became the first state to have more than five crore people who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the contrary, Maharashtra lags behind with 5.01 crore doses delivered so far. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 3.82crore, West Bengal has vaccinated around 3.46 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 2.71 crore vaccine doses have been given and Kerala has vaccinated only 2.46 crore of its population.

Aggressive Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Uttar Pradesh Government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with T3 and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

The state-wide launch of the cluster model for the Covid-19 vaccination drive has made the task easy, equitable and seamless by eliminating crucial roadblocks like transport and the digital divide.

Ensuring that no section is left under this massive vaccination campaign, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to cover each and everyone in getting their doses in a hassle-free manner.

