Traffic rules

Uttar Pradesh hikes fines for violation of traffic rules

The Uttar Pradesh government has doubled the penalty for violation of traffic rules. The state cabinet has approved the amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules (1988), in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The penalty for driving a vehicle without a number plate has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500, while for driving without a license is now Rs 1,000 from previous Rs 500.

The fine for using a mobile phone while driving is now Rs 1,000 up from previous Rs 500. The fine for driving a vehicle without a helmet or seat belt will be Rs 500 for the first offense and Rs 1,000 for subsequent offenses.

Triple riding on three-wheeler will attract a fine of Rs 300 during the first offense and Rs 500 for subsequent offenses. Fine for jumping a red light is Rs 300 for the first offense and Rs 500 on subsequent occasions.

The state cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, also revised the base price for allocation of most important/important or fancy numbers for vehicles.

Traffic rules
