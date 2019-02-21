हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh accident

Uttar Pradesh: Six killed, 18 injured in road mishap on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

At least six persons were killed and 18 others were injured on Thursday when three vehicles were involved in an accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Mirzapur Ajigawan village here, police said.

Representational image

Unnao: At least six persons were killed and 18 others were injured on Thursday when three vehicles were involved in an accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Mirzapur Ajigawan village here, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours today when a truck carrying pipes lost control and hit a divider. As pipes got scattered on the expressway, a bus coming from behind overturned and hit a car from the back.

Three women and two children were among those killed on the spot while 18 others were injured in the incident, Circle Officer, Bangarmau, Ambrish Bhadauria said.

The bus was going to Muzaffarpur in Bihar from Delhi, he said and added that attempts were on to identify the victims. 

