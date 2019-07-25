close

Sadhvi Prachi

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi calls for boycotting Muslims who make 'kanwar', sparks row

Image for representational use only

Baghpat: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has called for boycotting Muslims who are involved in making 'kanwar' for devotees of Lord Shiva in Haridwar.

"99 per cent of Muslims make Kanwar for kanwariyas in Haridwar. They should be boycotted. They should be asked to leave from there. Hindus of my country should get employment opportunities," the VHP leader said while addressing a gathering in Baghpat on Wednesday.

Sadhvi Prachi went on to say that those born in madarsas grow up to be like Mumbai terror attack mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit Hafiz Saeed.

The VHP leader's controversial statement has come at a time when the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' is taking place in the auspicious month of Sawan.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. 

Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga and worship the Almighty with the same water.

Sadhvi PrachiMuslimsKanwarkanwariyasBaghpatVHP
