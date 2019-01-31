VHP to hold 2-day Dharma Sansad at Prayagraj's Kumbh starting Thursday

Lucknow: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a two-day grand Dharma Sansad at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela starting Thursday. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Kumbh on Wednesday evening. He will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Sansad at 9.30 am.

The Sansad, which will begin at 1 pm, is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 seers and saints from across the country. The seers and saints would deliberate upon methods to expedite the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the Param Dharam Sansad announced that the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will begin from February 21. The religious group met at the Kumbh where they declared that although they respect the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the time has come for the construction of the temple.

The Param Dharam Sansad led by Shankacharya Swaroopannand Saraswarti added that they will carry the four stones and go to Ayodhya to lay the foundation of the temple and initiate its construction.

Meanwhile, the hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case was scheduled for Tuesday but had to be deferred due to non-availability of Justice SA Bobde who is one of the five judges of the Constitution bench.