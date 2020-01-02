हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gautam Buddh Nagar

Viral video is morphed; conspiracy to malign my image: Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna has said that an obscene viral video allegedly featuring him is ''a conspiracy to malign his image.'' Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Krishna said that the viral video is ''morphed'' and that it was part of a “larger conspiracy” to tarnish his image after the police busted certain “serious” criminal cases recently.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP was referring to a viral video having his picture and a woman's voice in the background. Krishna also urged Inspector General (Meerut Range) Alok Singh to get the video probed by the police of another district. 

“I have asked the Gautam Budh Nagar SSP about the matter. He has denied the allegations. I have directed Noida police to register an FIR and probe the matter,” Inspector General (Meerut Range) Alok Singh later told reporters adding that he came to know about the matter through media sources.

The Noida Police has, meanwhile, registered an FIR at Sector 20 police station against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IT Act for allegedly circulating “doctored” obscene videos clips of the top cop. There are reportedly three such videos on social media. 

Krishna said that he suspected criminal elements behind the videos as he has taken strict action against organised crime and extortion racketeer's in the district in the last one year. They are now hatching conspiracies to settle their score, he said. 

He added that Sector 20 police have registered a case under section 67 and 67(e) of the Information Technology Act against unknown persons.

