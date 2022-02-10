Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra explains Congress’ UP election manifesto to motor mechanic in Rampur

NEW DELHI: Amid polling in the first phase of assembly elections in western Uttar Pradesh, a video showing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra explaining her party’s election manifesto to a motor mechanic in Rampur has come to the fore.

In the video, shared by news agency ANI, the Congress general secretary can be seen explaining what are the top promises made by the Congress party to the voters in UP and how the party intends to fulfil them.

#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra explains her party's manifesto for UP Assembly elections to a motor mechanic in Rampur pic.twitter.com/Yww7yi1q8p — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

It may be recalled that Priyank along with her brother Rahul Gandhi had recently launched the party`s manifesto `Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022` for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The Congress party believes that the people of Uttar Pradesh deserve a government that puts the development and well-being of people at the center of its agenda. The people of the state need such a political system that can bring positive changes in their lives. UP Congress`s Unnati Vidhan will prepare the way for this," said Priyanka Gandhi.

"Cases filed against journalists will be abolished and those who are lodged in jail illegally will be released. Five additional seats will be added to the Legislative Council for groups such as craftsmen, weavers, farmers and ex-servicemen," she said.

Congress general secretary said that all suggestions for the manifesto have been taken from the people of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Congress manifesto, students from SC and ST communities will be provided free education from kindergarten level to postgraduation.

Reservation in the promotion will be given to government employees belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Kol community will be given tribal tribe status. Further, the salary of cooks in schools will be increased to Rs 5,000.

The manifesto promised a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for COVID warriors who lost their lives in the pandemic.

Adhoc teachers and Shiksha Mitras will be regularized on the basis of experience and rules. The manifesto said financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to the families affected by the COVID epidemic.

The party in its manifesto promised 20 lakh government jobs. It said the backlog of 12 lakhs vacancies will be filled in the public sector including police, healthcare and education. Apart from this, eight lakh more jobs will be given.

The party promised to back small enterprises and declare them as clusters. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly went to the polls in seven phases, starting from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV