close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dowry death

Woman, 3-month-old daughter allegedly burnt alive by in-laws over dowry in UP's Rampur

Police have registered a case in the matter. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem.   

Woman, 3-month-old daughter allegedly burnt alive by in-laws over dowry in UP&#039;s Rampur
Representational image

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman and her three-month-old daughter died after they were allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over demand of dowry in Rampur`s Hajipura mohalla on Wednesday morning.

Mohammad Javed, the brother of the victim, said that his sister was married four years ago. "She had a 3-year-old son and daughter 3-month-old daughter. She was living in her father`s house after her in-laws forced her for dowry. They used to torture her and they called her at home on Wednesday morning and burnt her along with her daughter," he said.

He added that her sister`s in-laws did not inform them about the whereabouts of Shabnam and her daughter. They got to know about the incident from neighbours.

Live TV

On Javed`s complaint, police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma said: "A dowry and murder case has been registered. The investigation will be done on the basis of circumstantial evidence. Efforts are on to nab the accused."

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem. 

Tags:
Dowry deathDowryBurnt alive
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath government celebrates 30 months in office, functions organised across UP

Must Watch

PT2M56S

'Howdy Economy?', Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi ahead of Houston rally in US