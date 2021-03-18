Yamuna Expressway: Bus carrying 100 passengers overturned near Agra, 14 injured

Agra: Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida to Agra, has been in the news for its dangerous accident. In a recent development, a private bus carrying 100 passengers overturned at the Yamuna Expressway. 14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to an ANI report.

Archana Singh, Circle Officer of Etmadpur told ANI that there were about 10 passengers on the private bus.

Agra: A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area. "14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," says Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur. pic.twitter.com/1g40W107f3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2021

The bus overturned at the Khandauli region on the Yamun expressway. 14 passengers are injured in the accident. The injured passengers have been taken to the nearest hospital for their treatment.

Live TV