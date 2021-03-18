हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamuna Expressway

Yamuna Expressway: Bus carrying 100 passengers overturned near Agra, 14 injured

A private bus carrying 100 passengers was overturned near the Khandauli region on Yamuna Expressway.  

Yamuna Expressway: Bus carrying 100 passengers overturned near Agra, 14 injured

Agra: Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida to Agra, has been in the news for its dangerous accident. In a recent development, a private bus carrying 100 passengers overturned at the Yamuna Expressway.  14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to an ANI report.

Archana Singh, Circle Officer of Etmadpur told ANI that there were about 10 passengers on the private bus. 

The bus overturned at the Khandauli region on the Yamun expressway. 14 passengers are injured in the accident. The injured passengers have been taken to the nearest hospital for their treatment. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yamuna ExpresswayAccident on Yamuna ExpresswayRoad accident
Next
Story

Body of sadhu brutally murdered using axe found in Uttar Pradesh's Agra

Must Watch

PT13M4S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day