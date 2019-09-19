close

Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath government celebrates 30 months in office, functions organised across UP

Yogi Adityanath government completed 30 months (two and half years) in office on Thursday, September 19. To celebrate the occasion, a series of programmes have been organised across the state. 

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government completed 30 months (two and half years) in office on Thursday, September 19. To celebrate the occasion, a series of programmes have been organised across the state. 

Yogi Adityanath became the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state assembly elections. The state government underwent its first cabinet reshuffle in August this year, inducting 23 new faces, including six cabinet ministers. 

"The state government has created new records in implementation of various schemes -- whether it is the Saubhagya Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojna, Swachhata campaign or construction of toilets. The occasion calls for a major celebration," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi told IANS. 

Awasthi added that the Yogi government was successful in curbing epidemics such as dengue, malaria, and encephalitis with the number of cases dripping by nearly 65 % in 2019 in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The state cabinet recently attended a special 'Leadership Development Program' at the premier Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Lucknow on Sunday. The Chief Minister also participated in the programme.

The state government also counts among its achievements its initiatives to attract investment and the successful hosting of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya.

Sources said apart from events, the state government also plans to publish booklets and produce short films to raise awareness about its achievements. The booklets will be distributed and the films displayed on LED screens in rural areas.

