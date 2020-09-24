Yogi Adityanath government takes this step to check crime against women in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: After taking strong action against gangsters in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed authorities to check crime against women with an iron hand. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state.

The directions have been issued to instill confidence among women and check crime against them, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. The spokesman is quoted by PTI as saying, "The CM at a high-level meeting here on Thursday directed to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings. He has also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police."

In case of any crime against a woman, police officers of the area such as the SHO and Circle Officer will be made responsible, he said, adding that the "anti-Romeo squads" constituted in all districts of the state to instill a sense of security among women have been made more active.

The anti-Romeo squad, active in every district of the state, was constituted to control incidents of molestation and check their harassment.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi stressed on building a better image of police so that women could trust them, said the official statement, adding that Awasthi reviewed efforts made by police for women security in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

Since the constitution of the 'anti-Romeo squads', more than 83 lakh people have been 'checked at over 35 lakh places', including schools, colleges, markets, malls, and parks, the statement said. It added that FIRs have been lodged against 7,351 people while 11,564 arrested.

Awasthi reportedly instructed officials concerned that any untoward incident against women and girls should be stopped and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Earlier, the Yogi government had put up posters of anti-CAA protesters, allegedly involved in damaging public property, at prominent road crossings in Lucknow.