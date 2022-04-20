Yogi government to launch Bal Sewa Yojana’s MIS portal in June

Lucknow: Empowerment and protection of women and children and ensuring their wholesome development in a safe and secure environment, has been among the top-most priorities of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.

To achieve the above objectives, the government has worked by effectively implementing schemes like Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya which have resulted in well-nourished and happy children and confident, self-reliant women in an environment which is accessible, affordable, reliable and free from all forms of discrimination and violence.

An action plan for 100 days has been prepared by the Department of Women and Child Development. An MIS portal for child care institutions, juvenile justice boards and child welfare committees under Mission Vatsalya will be launched in June. The portal will not only bring in transparency but will also enable effective supervision and review of the operation of the schemes.

Data related to health, education and skill development of children residing in institutions will be made available online. Along with this, an effective review of the works of the Child Welfare Committee and Juvenile Justice Board will also be done. Besides, a state government’s Juvenile Observation Home built at a cost of Rs 7 crore will also be inaugurated in the Shahjahanpur district.

Bal Sewa Yojana rehabilitating children in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government through the UP CM Bal Sewa Yojana has so far done the rehabilitation of nearly 11,049 children who have lost either or both their parents to Covid.

(Brand Content Desk)