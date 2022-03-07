Zee News Exit poll 2022: BJP likely to retain power in UP, expected to win 223- 248 seats with 39% vote share

NEW DELHI: Zee News, which is one of the country’s largest media houses, on Monday broadcast the results of the biggest exit polls for the hard-fought assembly elections 2022 in five major states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Zee News had conducted the exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The intensity of the campaign can be gauged by the fact that Prime Minister Modi had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.

Seat projection (403)

403 seats of Uttar Pradesh went to the polls in seven phases— February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. According to the projections for Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is likely to emerge as a big winner by winning between 223- 248 seats. Though the ruling party is projected to win much fewer seats this time as compared to the 2017 polls, the Zee News exit poll predicting a thumping victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh also points to voters' continued trust in Yogi Adityanath's government and PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership. Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP had stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing a three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2017 polls.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is expected to win between 138-157 seats this time. Despite hectic campaigning by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka, the Congress party is only expected to win between 4-9 seats. While Mayawati’s BSP will disappoint again as it is projected to win just 5 to 11 seats, Others are like to bag between 3-5 seats.

Vote share

Among other projections, the ruling BJP+ is likely to secure around 39 per cent of the total votes polled, SP+ 34%, BSP 13%, CONG 6% and OTH 8%.

Phase-wise seat projection

1st phase - 58 seats

In Phase 1, BJP is projected to get 34-38 off 58 seats, SP+ may get 19-21 seats, BSP 01-02.

Phase 2 - 55 seats

In Phase 2, BJP+ is predicted to get 21-23 seats of the total 55, SP+ 29-33, BSP 01-02, Congress And Others 00.

Phase 3 - 59 seats

In Phase 3, BJP+ might win 38-42 seats of the total 59, SP+ 17-19, Congress 01-02, BSP – 00

Phase 4 - 59 seats

In Phase 4, BJP+ expected to get 41-45 seats, SP+ 14-16, BSP- 01-02.

Phase 5 - 61 seats

In Phase 5, BJP+ might win 36-40 seats, SP+ 18-20, BSP 00, Cong 01-03, Others 01-03.

Phase 6 - seats 57

In Phase 6, BJP+ might win BJP+ 30-34 seats; SP+ 19-22; BSP 1-3; CONG 1-3; OTH 0.

Phase 7- sets 54

In Phase 7, the ruling BJP+ is expected to win 23-27 seats; SP+ 22-26; BSP 1-3; CONG 1-2; OTH 1-3.

Interestingly ahead of Zee exit polls results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that his party will win over 300 seats and the BJP will be wiped out from UP. “After the seventh and final phase of polling, the BJP will be wiped off from the state. The SP alliance is forming a majority government after March 10 with over 300 seats,” Akhilesh exuded confidence.

As per the Election Commission of India directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states that go to the polls simultaneously. The embargo on exit polls was lifted after the conclusion of the seventh phase of assembly polls in UP, around 6.30 PM.

