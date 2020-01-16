हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5 dead, one injured after car falls into 300-feet-deep gorge near Devprayag

DEHRADUN: At least five people were killed and one injured after a car fell into river Ganga from a height of nearly 300-feet near Devpyarag in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

According to reports, the driver of the Alto car, which was going towards Dehradun, lost control over the vehicle, which fell into a 300-feet deep gorge.

The identity of the deceased and injured have not been established as yet.

Local police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is presently carrying out the rescue operation at the accident site. 

However, the heavy rainfall in the area is affecting the rescue operation being carried out there.

More details in this regard are awaited.

