American woman, a 37-year-old yoga enthusiast, raped in Rishikesh

A 37-year-old woman from the United States was allegedly raped in Rishikesh by a local resident.

Rishikesh: A 37-year-old woman from the United States was allegedly raped by a local resident in Rishikesh. She had come to the holy town all the way from the United States to learn more about yoga. 

According to the police, the woman has alleged in her complaint that a man who had befriended her pretending to share her passion for yoga had sneaked into her room through her balcony and raped her on October 5.

Sharing more details about the case, police officer RK Saklani said the accused had allegedly called her to his home several times and established sexual contact with her before the October 5 incident.

The woman's love for yoga and drugs brought her close to the accused, the police officer said.

Saklani also informed that the father of the accused was allegedly pressuring the American woman to withdraw the case against his son.

American woman, Rape case, yoga enthusiast, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches Saur Swarojgar Yojana to generate self-employment for youth, migrants
