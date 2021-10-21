Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Uttarakhand, review situation

DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will assess the flood situation and conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Uttarakhand along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday.

Shah had reached Uttarakhand last evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains. He was welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun airport. "The Union Minister will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand," sources close to the developments were cited as saying by ANI.

Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state on Thursday, sources added.

“On Thursday at 9.45 am, he (Shah) would leave to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,” Devendra Bhasin, the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit, said.

As many as 52 people have died over the past one week due to rain-related incidents, as per the state`s natural disaster incident report. At least 17 people are reported to be missing.

After conducting the aerial survey, the Union Home Minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already announced Rs 10 crore for all District Magistrates as a relief fund to help in rescue efforts while he also said that Rs 4 lakhs will be given as compensation to families who have lost someone due to incessant rains and flooding in different parts of the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Uttarakhand is witnessing extremely heavy rainfall as a result of interaction between a Western Disturbance (WD) and a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh.

