हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2022

Assembly polls 2022: BJP to hold 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand

The BJP candidates in the state have been asked to work in coordination with the booth president and `panna pramukh`. A `panna pramukh` or person in-charge of a page of voters` list is the first point of contact for voters in the BJP`s machinery of election management.

Assembly polls 2022: BJP to hold 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to convene 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand. As per sources in the party, in these meetings, the progress of the party will be discussed. 

The party has set the target of 10 meetings per booth so that the preparation of every booth till the date of elections and proper coordination with the voters of that booth can be made.

Uttarakhand has more than 10,000 booths. The BJP candidates in the state have been asked to work in coordination with the booth president and `panna pramukh`. A `panna pramukh` or person in-charge of a page of voters` list is the first point of contact for voters in the BJP`s machinery of election management.

The candidates have also been asked to take the benefits of schemes of the State and the Centre to the common people. The party has so far announced the names of 59 candidates, while 11 names are yet to be announced.

The party has already made its preparations to hold virtual rallies amid COVID-19 restrictions, under which the party has planned to deploy an IT expert in every assembly.

BJP is eyeing to return to power again in the state and hence, expediting their efforts to reach out to the maximum number of voters. Elections will be held for 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
assembly elections 2022BJPUttarakhandUttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022
Next
Story

Uttarakhand polls: Congress releases 2nd list of candidates, fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Beating the Retreat: Drone laser show on Rajpath for 10 minutes