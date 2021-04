Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Joshimath: 10 bodies recovered, over 380 rescued

Gopeshwar: It has been more than 12 hours after an avalanche has hit the areas north of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, eight bodies have been recovered, an unspecified number of persons are still missing while the Indian Army has, so far, rescued 384 people and six of them are critical.

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed, seven injured and 31 went missing in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday (April 24).

A total of 430 BRO workers were at the road-construction site when the avalanche occurred on Friday (April 23), Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

Two bodies were recovered from the site in the Sumna area of Niti Valley on Friday (Apri 23) night, while six more were recovered on Saturday (April 24), he added.

Of the 430 workers, 384 have returned to the ITBP and Army camps in the area so far, eight are dead, seven injured have been rescued while 31 are missing, the DGP said, adding that a joint search-and-rescue operation by Army, ITBP, SDRF and NDRF personnel continues in the affected area.

Uttarakhand avalanche update | 384 people have been rescued, 10 bodies recovered, 8 persons unaccounted for so far: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/ydZbPusNMM — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

The injured were rescued in helicopters and flown to the Army hospital in Joshimath.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army posts at Sumna are safe, the DGP said.

Sumna, where the avalanche occurred, is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of the Girthigad and the Kiogad, two streams that originate from the Dhauli Ganga river, which witnessed a calamitous avalanche in February, killing 80 people and leaving 126 missing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat undertook an aerial survey of the area to take stock of the situation. The Army and the district administration have been constantly engaged in the search-and-rescue operation since Friday night and have also been joined now by ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the state of all help in the rescue operation, Rawat said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jawans carry out rescue operation at the site of avalanche, in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district. pic.twitter.com/e2yKOcOjWZ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

A similar avalanche at Sumna had killed 11 ITBP personnel in 1991.

(Inputs from agencies)