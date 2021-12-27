हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Snofall

Badrinath shrine, Auli hill station in Uttarakhand receive fresh spell of snowfall - WATCH

A large number of tourists were seen enjoying the fresh spell of snow in the Auli hill station.

Badrinath shrine, Auli hill station in Uttarakhand receive fresh spell of snowfall - WATCH

Chamoli: The Badrinath shrine and the Auli hill station located in the high-altitude areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall in the wee hours of Monday.

 

 

News agency ANI shared visuals showing tourists enjoying the fresh spell of snow in the hill station Auli.

 

 

Around 5: 30 AM on Monday, minus 2.89 degrees Celsius was reported in the hilly areas of Auli. 

Meanwhile, the state capital Dehradun reported a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 1 degree less than the normal temperature during this time of the year.

According to IMD`s extended-range forecast, very light to light rain or snowfall is likely to occur at a few to many places during this week and maximum temperatures are likely to remain appreciably below normal to below normal during this week. 

