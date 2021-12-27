Badrinath shrine, Auli hill station in Uttarakhand receive fresh spell of snowfall - WATCH

Chamoli: The Badrinath shrine and the Auli hill station located in the high-altitude areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall in the wee hours of Monday.

#WATCH | Early morning visuals of the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand as it receives snowfall. pic.twitter.com/A7XFZ8QPDn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2021

News agency ANI shared visuals showing tourists enjoying the fresh spell of snow in the hill station Auli.

#WATCH | Auli in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand receives snowfall. Visuals from early morning. pic.twitter.com/heuoPQB04j — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2021

Around 5: 30 AM on Monday, minus 2.89 degrees Celsius was reported in the hilly areas of Auli.

Meanwhile, the state capital Dehradun reported a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 1 degree less than the normal temperature during this time of the year.

According to IMD`s extended-range forecast, very light to light rain or snowfall is likely to occur at a few to many places during this week and maximum temperatures are likely to remain appreciably below normal to below normal during this week.

