Char Dham Yatra, halted due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, to resume from today

CM Dhami took the review meeting after conducting an aerial review of Garhwal and Kumaon. "Water level has reduced in Kumaon, but routes have not been opened yet, will take time," said the DGP. 

Nainital: The ‘Char Dham Yatra’ which was halted due to incessant rainfall across Uttarakhand, will resume from Wednesday.

After attending a review meeting with the state`s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, Director-General of Police, Ashok Kumar said in Nainital, "Garhwal is almost under control, even the `Yatra` has been started there. Leaving the last stretch of Badrinath i.e., Joshimath to Badrinath has been opened and `Char Dham Yatra` will completely revive from Wednesday."

 

 

On the issue of casualties, DGP informed, "about 40 casualties so far with about 25 from Nainital have been reported in the state."

"The highest effect of rain has been witnessed in the Kumaon areas of the state, which include Nainital, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat," DGP added.

He further added that "Police, SDRF, NDRF teams are working on relief operations, thousands of people have been evacuated." 

