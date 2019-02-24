हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Doon Express

Doon Express rams into platform at Dehradun railway station, no injuries reported

There were no passengers on board the train when the mishap took place.

Doon Express rams into platform at Dehradun railway station, no injuries reported

The 13009 Doon Express on Saturday rammed into a platform while shunting back at the Dehradun railway station. There have been no injuries in the accident.

As per news agency ANI, the train was parked at the station when the mishap took place. There were no passengers on board the Doon Express.

While the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, an official said that the accident took place due to the fault of the shunter who couldn't apply breaks. "The shunter says he couldn't apply breaks. There was no passenger on the train. Action will be taken," Station Superintendent said.

In an unrelated incident, Vande Bharat Express was forced to halt on Saturday after a flying ballast hit the semi-high speed train, damaging some side windows and the main driver's screen. Talking to news agency ANI, Northern Railways CPRO said that a shower of ballast came flying towards Vande Bharat Express when a cattle was run over by Dibrugarh Rajdhani, which was crossing on the adjoining track.

Northern Railways released a statement confirming the incident, saying the flying ballast hit the windscreen of the driver and one each side outer glasses of windows of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C13. It also hit two glass panes of C12, causing little damage.

Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. The semi-high speed train started its commercial operations on February 17.

