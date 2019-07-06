Earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter scale hits Uttarkashi, tremors felt in Rudraprayag

DEHRADUN: An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the Uttarkashi region in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

According to reports, the low-intensity earthquake struck Uttarkashi around 9 PM and the tremors were felt in Rudraprayag.

However, there were no reports of any major loss of life or property after the earthquake hit.

The quake triggered panic and local people in Uttarkashi rushed to open places for safety.

In June this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand.

The quake was reported at Uttarkashi district around 6.12 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, according to IMD.

However, no loss of life or property was reported then.

Similarly, in April this year, earthquake tremors were felt in Barkot town of Uttarkashi.