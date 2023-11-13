'Every Effort Being Made To Rescue Them': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami On Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Silkyara from Dehradun to conduct an on-site inspection of the land subsidence in the Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road on Monday and to review the ongoing operation to rescue all 40 workers trapped there. CM Dhami has assured full support after being briefed by the officials about the ongoing rescue operation. ''CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will conduct an on-site inspection of the landslide incident from a tunnel near Silkyara in Uttarkashi and will review the relief and rescue operations,'' the CMO office said.

Reacting to the tunnel collapse incident, CM Dhami assured full support and said all efforts are being taken to save each and every worker trapped inside the tunnel. "The PM has assured of all possible help. NDRF, SDRF, other agencies & experts are working to rescue the 40 stranded persons. We want to assure the families of those stranded that the state govt and administration are making every effort to rescue them," CM said while talking to Zee News.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that he is monitoring the situation closely and is also in touch with the officials.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

In a harrowing incident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, an under-construction tunnel collapsed late on Sunday, leaving at least 40 labourers trapped inside. Currently, rescue operations are in full swing, led by the NDRF, State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the local police. Rescue teams have managed to breach about 15 metres into the tunnel, however, they still have to clear about 35 metres of the debris to reach the 40 workers trapped inside.

JCB machines are being used to remove debris and open the tunnel. The collapse occurred late at night, resulting in the labourers being stuck inside. The incident took place on the Yamunotri National Highway. As of now, there is no information about any casualties and every effort is being made to save all of them.

Rescue Work In Full Swing: NDRF



NDRF's Assistant Commandant, Karamveer Singh Bhandari said, "All the 40 people trapped inside the tunnel are safe, we have provided water and food to them. Rescue work is underway. We are facing a bit problem as the debris is wet, but our team is leaving no stone unturned and rescue is underway..." NDRF teams said that snacks and water have been given to the workers trapped inside and that by this evening they will breach the debris and rescue the workers.

All 40 Labourers Are Safe: Rescuers



Prashant Kumar, Circle Officer of Uttarkashi said, "40 people are trapped inside the tunnel. All are safe, we have provided oxygen and water to them..." "The present situation is, that yesterday we established communication with the people trapped inside the tunnel. We have moved around 15 mtrs inside the tunnel, and around 35 mtrs are still to be covered. Everyone is safe, we have provided oxygen and water to them. We are making our way sideways to go inside the tunnel. After establishing communication, around 40 people are trapped inside," he added.

'Communication With Trapped Workers Established'



Ranveer Singh Chauhan, a member of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD), said that the rescue team has been able to establish communication with the workers trapped under the debris. "Work is underway at a great speed. Everyone is working very hard. We were saddened yesterday because we weren't able to communicate with those trapped. But then we were able to communicate with them," Chauhan said.

Oxygen Cylinders Being Given To Labourers



Oxygen cylinders have been provided to the labourers to ensure they can breathe without difficulty.

Mucking In Progress, Rescue Ops Underway



Mritunjay Kumar, the loader operator involved in the rescue efforts, reported that heavy machinery, including excavators, is being utilized to remove debris. "Mucking is underway, covering about 30-35 meters of the tunnel. The incident occurred at 5:30 am, and approximately 35-40 people are believed to be trapped. We have assurance that everyone is safe," he affirmed.

Uttarkashi DM Cancels Leaves Of District Officials



Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela emphasized that the administration's top priority is the evacuation of those trapped inside the tunnel. Rescue operations are ongoing with urgency and intensity, prompting the cancellation of leaves for all district officers. They are instructed to be available round the clock for relief and rescue efforts.

According to Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi, a segment of the under-construction tunnel, linking Silkyara to Dandalgaon, collapsed on Saturday night. The collapse occurred approximately 200 meters from the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon. The Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), responsible for the tunnel construction, estimates around 36 people trapped under the debris.

SDRF, NDRF Teams Deployed



Efforts are underway to open up the tunnel, with ongoing removal of debris to facilitate the extraction of those trapped. The District Control Room in Uttarkashi received information about the collapse, prompting the immediate deployment of an SDRF team to the site.

SDRF Commander Manikant Mishra directed a dedicated rescue team, led by Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan, to the spot equipped with necessary rescue gear. Coordination with other rescue units ensures a comprehensive and efficient relief and rescue operation. The situation remains critical as authorities work tirelessly to save lives in the aftermath of this devastating tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi.